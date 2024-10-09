HALLOWEEN 2024: Spirited West Seattle business!

With Halloween now three weeks (and one day) away, we’ll be featuring decoration displays daily – tonight, the spooky shelves at Alki Mail and Dispatch (47th/Admiral)! Proprietor Bree sent the photos, explaining:

Just wanted to share a few pictures of our Haunted Dispatch and let everyone know they are welcome to come check it out! We actually still have some work to do, we are aiming for a full family friendly indoor haunt by Halloween, and we also wanted to let everyone know we will be welcoming trick or treaters the whole day during business hours, (7 am-7 pm) and we will be handing out awesome goodie bags!

Got decorations? Send us pics, with general location info (“7000 block of Streetname SW,” for example), and whether it’s better seen by day or night (or both!) – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! We’re archiving these stories (and other Halloween-related news) here.