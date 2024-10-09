West Seattle, Washington

11 Friday

HALLOWEEN 2024: Spirited West Seattle business!

October 9, 2024 8:46 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Halloween | West Seattle news

With Halloween now three weeks (and one day) away, we’ll be featuring decoration displays daily – tonight, the spooky shelves at Alki Mail and Dispatch (47th/Admiral)! Proprietor Bree sent the photos, explaining:

Just wanted to share a few pictures of our Haunted Dispatch and let everyone know they are welcome to come check it out! We actually still have some work to do, we are aiming for a full family friendly indoor haunt by Halloween, and we also wanted to let everyone know we will be welcoming trick or treaters the whole day during business hours, (7 am-7 pm) and we will be handing out awesome goodie bags!

Got decorations? Send us pics, with general location info (“7000 block of Streetname SW,” for example), and whether it’s better seen by day or night (or both!) – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! We’re archiving these stories (and other Halloween-related news) here.

5 Replies to "HALLOWEEN 2024: Spirited West Seattle business!"

  • Al King October 10, 2024 (6:08 am)
    Well lit up and decorated house on Admiral Way. Southwest corner of 59th and Admiral.

  • sbre October 10, 2024 (8:03 am)
    It’s toooooo scary to enter into that place!!!Please bring my to me just outside the front door. (153)

  • Peter S. October 10, 2024 (9:34 am)
    Great people.  Great business.  The ‘foggy” atmosphere definitely gets your attention when you walk through the door.  

  • KD October 10, 2024 (12:54 pm)
    So Very, Very Nice folks everytime I go in to get my packages that I’m happy to pay a very low price for them to hold.. so the selfish dang porch pirates don’t get to them! 👍🏼

  • R-n-B October 10, 2024 (8:07 pm)
    We love this! This is just right down the street and around the corner from us, my husband noticed the decorations the last time we drove by there but I had no idea the amount of work that went into it. This is what we love to see!

