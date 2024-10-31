ELECTION 2024: Three notes, with five days to go

Election Day is five days away. Three notes tonight:

HOW MANY HAVE AND HAVEN’T VOTED? We’ve been checking in on this stat. As of tonight, 43 percent of King County ballots are in – 56 percent via dropbox, 42 percent via USPS. (The city of Seattle is a little ahead of that, 44.6 percent.) If you go eight pages into the stats, you’ll find out how many ballots have been collected from each dropbox. The box in The Junction has the fourth-highest total – almost 9,000 – behind KC Elections HQ, Ballard, and Redmond.

ELECTION NIGHT PARTIES: So far, we have four on the list – The Skylark, Circa, Alpha Kappa Alpha graduate chapter at Brockey Center, and Pacific NW Black Pride at Youngstown Flats. We’re updating the list in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. Who else? Email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – or comment below.

PRE-ELECTION PRAYER VIGIL Pre-election rallies are fairly common. Pre-election prayer vigils, not so much, but Peace Lutheran Church in Gatewood is offering one before Election Day. You’re invited to visit the church (39th/Thistle) between 5 and 7 pm on Sunday (November 3) for a “safe, contemplative space for people to gather in anticipation of Election Day.” This is nonpartisan – the church stresses that “all are welcome.”