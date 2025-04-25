FOLLOWUP: See what volunteers found around and beneath Seacrest during this year’s cleanup

(Photos courtesy Seattle Dive Tours)

Those are some of the volunteers who removed almost 400 pounds of junk from the water and shore of Elliott Bay off Seacrest last Sunday morning. You’ll recall the West Seattle Water Taxi started late for the day while Seattle Dive Tours led its annual cleanup beneath and around the surface. We asked SDT about the results; they sent these photos and the wrapup:

The clean up went swimmingly. The final weight total for the cleanup was 384.8 lbs! Some item-total highlights are more than 450 cigarette butts, 72 aluminum cans, 5 shoes (including a matching pair of rain boots), 4 cell phones, over 100 fishing lures, and of course the ebike and shopping cart! If you include all the tiny pieces of plastic, it was over 1000 items picked up. We ended up having 19 shore volunteers, and 14 diver volunteers.

SDT’s Scott Flaherty adds, “We thank all of the volunteers, especially a great number of local shore volunteers and coordination with A Cleaner Alki. Additionally, we always want to recognize Marination Ma Kai for the use of their dumpster to handle the debris.”