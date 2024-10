The update and photo are from Chief Sealth International High School athletic director Ernest Policarpio:

The Chief Sealth Slowpitch Softball team, after losing a tough first-round matchup vs Holy Names 15-5 on Thursday, won 4 straight this weekend to clinch a state trip to Yakima this weekend. Bracket (here).

The team, which won the Metro League championship a week earlier, went to the state tournament a week ago.