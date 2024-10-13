CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth slowpitch-softball team wins Metro League championship

Chief Sealth International High School athletic director Ernest Policarpio sent the photo and report:

Congratulations to the Chief Sealth Slowpitch team for defeating Ballard 15-9 in the Metro Championship yesterday at SWAC. They will play Holy Names in the 1st round of the Sea-King District Tournament.

Here’s the bracket – the tournament is also at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), next Thursday and Saturday (October 17 and 19). The Seahawks’ first game is at 5 pm Thursday. Chief Sealth slowpitch softball has a history of success, including back-to-back league championships in 2019 – with a trip to the state tournament – and pandemic-rescheduled 2020-2021.