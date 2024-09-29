WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 notes for today/tonight!

(Damselfly, photographed by Steve Bender at White Center Pond)

Here’s what you should know today, starting with traffic FYI’s, then the list of what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more happenings):

SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT OPEN: The plan for work all weekend again changed early Saturday, so the Spokane Street Viaduct (continuation of West Seattle Bridge between 99 and I-5) is fully OPEN.

1ST AVENUE SOUTH BRIDGE: Lane-closure alert on the southbound side for “routine inspection,” 6 am-noon.

OFF-PENINSULA ALERTS: Leaving West Seattle at some point today/tonight? Other major regional road-work alerts are here.

SWIM IN THE SOUND: At 9 am, dive into the weekly group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

THE MISSING PIECE TURNS 4: 9 am-10 pm, The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW) celebrates its fourth anniversary all weekend with a variety of special offerings and sales – details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, open 10 am-2 pm, with seasonal produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

OKTOBERFEST AT THE BEER JUNCTION: 11 am-11 pm, “brats, beer, pretzels” and more Oktoberfest fun. (4511 California SW)

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Arrive at 2:30 for 3 pm gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – see our calendar listing for this month’s topic(s).

‘OPERATION: THE MOUNTAINEERS’: Opera lecture at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), 3 pm:

Tibbetts United Methodist Church will host a lecture on the forgotten Edwardian opera “The Mountaineers” by Guy Eden and Reginald Somerville. The event is directed by Scott Farrell, the current choir director at Tibbetts UMC, and it occurs on the 115th anniversary of the opera. Farrell will share a mountain of research on “The Mountaineers” including historical context, the original London cast and plot, critical response and revisions, historical production photos, and video clips from 21st-century performances. The event is FREE to attend, and does not include a worship service.

‘GUARDS AT THE TAJ’: Third matinee for the award-winning “dark comedy” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 3 pm – info and tickets here.

DENNIS JAMES & THE MIGHTY WURLITZER: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), see and hear its magnificent (and endangered) organ in action! Check for ticket availability.

‘AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL’: 7:30 pm at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), laughter and music. Check for ticket availability.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you organizing and/or publicizing something that should be listed on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Just email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!