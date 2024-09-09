WEST SEATTLE ART: Another mural at Fauntleroy/Avalon

The Fauntleroy/Avalon vicinity already has the collaborative mural at Viva Arts (2021) and Desmond Hansen‘s Heart signal-box portrait (2019). Now add a new mural at the temporarily closed Starbucks. After a tip from Ian (thank you), we went over Sunday for a pic, and asked Starbucks about the mural today. It’s by artist Kyler Martz, who “has a place in Pigeon Point,” explained spokesperson Sam Jefferies. He added, “This mural is a celebration of West Seattle. Kyler gave nods to the Alki Lighthouse, the Fauntleroy ferry, mountains, and the ocean. The mythical giant octopus of Puget Sound (who often appears in Kyler’s work) is serving coffee to all. If you look carefully, you might find Kyler’s beloved cat Eddie and dog Penny hiding in the mural.” (Our archives show one previous mention of the artist – a mural at what was Bishop’s Barbershop and has since become Rudy’s. No file photo.) As for when the store will reopen – no date set yet, but it’s expected to happen before month’s end.