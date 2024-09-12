TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thursday info

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, September 12.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast: Cloudy, possible pm showers, high in upper 70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:43 am, while sunset will be at 7:26 pm.

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT, AND OTHER ROAD WORK OF NOTE

*Again tonight, work on the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project is focused on the westbound side – the two left lanes are scheduled to be closed 8 pm to 7 am, then no work Friday-Sunday nights.

Other projects:

*For the Admiral Way Bridge seismic project, the north half of the bridge remains closed, with one lane each way on the south side; Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive gas-line work continues.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule for both routes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedules. Note that the twice-yearly service change is this Saturday, September 14 – Routes 60, 125, 131, and 132 are the ones in our area that will see changes.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route. The “unscheduled third boat” should be back.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – The Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – Looking east:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!