SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT: This week, closures switch to westbound side

September 9, 2024 11:56 am
The schedule is out for this week’s planned closures in connection with the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project. Big change – this time the closures are on the westbound side, scheduled to be fully closed each night from tonight through Thursday night, then throughout next weekend:

Nighttime Closures/Restrictions: Monday, 09/09/24 to Thursday, 09/12/24

WB Full Lane Closures – 11:00 pm to 5:00 am

EB S Spokane Street Viaduct – All Lanes Open
WB S Spokane St Viaduct – Closed from I-5 Interchange to SR 99.
S Columbian Way Off Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct – Closed. Ramp to Lower Spokane St will remain open.
NB I5 Off Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct – Closed. Ramp to Lower Spokane St will remain open.
SB I5 Off Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct – Closed. Ramp to S Columbian Way will remain open.
1st Ave S Off-Ramp – Closed.
1st Ave S On-Ramp – Closed.
Port of Seattle Terminals 5-18/Harbor Island/11th Ave SW Off-Ramp – Closed

Friday Night Through Monday Morning– 09/13/24 – 09/16/24

WB Full Closure – 10:00 pm Friday to 5:00 am Monday (same lane and exit info as the nightly closures above)

Note that during the weekend closures, early reopening is a possibility, as happened Sunday morning; we always publish updates if and when that happens (and thanks again to the tipsters who are usually first to spot early reopenings and let us know!).

