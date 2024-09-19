TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday notes, with West Seattle low bridge still closed to drivers

6:03 AM: This is the fifth day that the West Seattle low bridge is closed to drivers (but open to people riding bicycles or walking/running/rolling) because of crash damage:

Here’s SDOT’s newest update on the repairs.

This morning’s other notes:

TRANSIT

Metro buses today – Regular schedule

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, plus the “unscheduled third boat.” Check for alerts here.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast: Patchy morning fog, then partly sunny, high in the mid-60s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:53 am, while sunset will be at 7:11 pm. (The fall equinox is Sunday.)

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT, AND OTHER ROAD WORK OF NOTE

*SDOT made one change in this week’s plan for the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project, adding work tonight – see the plan here.

Other projects:

*For the Admiral Way Bridge seismic project, the north half of the bridge remains closed, with one lane each way on the south side; Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

STADIUM ZONE

Day game for the Mariners, 1:10 pm vs. NY Yankees

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – Looking east (this camera has been malfunctioning lately):

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!