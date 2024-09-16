SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT: Here’s the closure plan for this week and next weekend

(Screenshot from SDOT camera looking west)

If you use the Spokane Street Viaduct – the extension of the West Seattle Bridge between State Route 99 and I-5 – you might be wondering about this week’s plan for closures related to the resurfacing project. We just obtained it from project spokesperson Dr. Matthew Howard:

Monday Night – 09/16/2024 EB Left Lanes Closure – 7:00pm to 6:00am

1st Ave S Off Ramp Open

4th Ave S Off Ramp Open Tuesday Night – 09/17/2024 EB Right Lanes Closure – 7:00pm to 6:00am

1st Ave S Off Ramp Open

4th Ave S Off Ramp Open Wednesday Night – 09/18/2024 EB Left Lanes Closure – 7:00pm to 6:00am

1st Ave S Off Ramp Open

4th Ave S Off Ramp Open Thursday Night – 09/19/2024 NO CLOSURES Friday Night Through Monday – 09/20/24 to 09/23/24 WB Full Lane Closures –10:00pm Friday to 4:00pm Saturday WB S Spokane St Viaduct – Closed from I-5 Interchange to SR 99.

S Columbian Way Off Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct – Closed. Ramp to Lower Spokane St will remain open.

NB I5 Off Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct – Closed. Ramp to Lower Spokane St will remain open.

SB I5 Off Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct – Closed. Ramp to S Columbian Way will remain open.

1st Ave S Off-Ramp – Closed.

1st Ave S On-Ramp – Closed.

Port of Seattle Terminals 5-18/Harbor Island/11th Ave SW Off-Ramp – Closed.

EB S Spokane Street Viaduct – All Lanes Open EB Left Lanes Closure – 4:30pm Saturday to 6:00pm Saturday 1st Ave Off Ramp Open

4th Ave Off Ramp Closed

EB to NB SR-99 Ramp OPEN. EB Full Closure – 6:00pm Saturday to 5:00am Monday 1st Ave Off Ramp Closed

4th Ave Off Ramp Closed

EB to NB SR-99 Ramp OPEN

Meantime, we’re awaiting an update on the low bridge – closed to drivers since Saturday night because of crash damage – and will publish that separately when we get it.