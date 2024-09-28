TRAFFIC REMINDER: Spokane Street Viaduct ‘weekend closure’ ended mega-early, again

(Traffic-cam screenshot from late this afternoon)

If you missed the update in our daily event list – just a reminder, the Spokane Street Viaduct (extension of West Seattle Bridge between 99 and I-5) is wide open. The originally announced “full weekend eastbound closure” ended mega-early, as did the planned westbound closure last weekend, after just some overnight work Friday night to Saturday morning. As one reader notes, the eastbound side is freshly striped, so this could be an indication the resurfacing project is nearing its end; we hope to get an update from SDOT on Monday.