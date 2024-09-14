SURVEY: Convert more city parks’ playfields from grass to turf?

In case you haven’t seen this in District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka‘s newest newsletter:

… Weâ€™re launching a short community survey to help guide our approach to a specific investment involving our wonderful Seattle parks: playfield grass-to-turf conversions.

We have heard strong community demand for more turf playfields in our city. One issue that Iâ€™ve seen firsthand is that many parks currently have grass playfields, which can make it more difficult from an accessibility standpoint for those participating in sports. This problem is obviously worsened when the fields are wet. Our youth are often the most impacted.

I am honored to represent a district that has the second highest population of under-18 youth across all City Council Districts. Many of these kids are engaged in youth sports; others are regular users of our terrific parks and recreational facilities. As a dad of three young kids who are active in various team sports, I spend significant time in our parks as well.â€¯Note: our Seattle Parks & Recreation Department (PARKS) manages over 400 parks enjoyed daily by park users!â€¯

Thus, we have a unique opportunity to gradually convert more of our grass playfields to turf. This effort is necessary to improve safety, help ensure year around accessibility and playability, address fairness and equity considerations (especially gender equity), and fulfill community demand for more turf fields. …