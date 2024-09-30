West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Rescue response for car-on-side crash at 39th/Raymond

September 30, 2024 8:47 pm
8:47 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the 5900 block of 39th SW [map] for a crash involving a vehicle reported to be on its side. Updates to come.

8:50 PM: The vehicle on its side is said to be a pickup truck that went sideways after hitting a parked vehicle “at high speed,” dispatch has told officers.

8:53 PM: Responders on scene confirm the driver is trapped in the truck and will have to be extricated.

8:57 PM: The driver is reported to be a suspect police were seeking in an earlier domestic-violence incident.

9:07 PM: Firefighters have finished cutting him out of the truck.

9:22 PM: He’ll be taken to Harborview.

  • ~Hockeywithc~ September 30, 2024 (9:10 pm)
    Hope no one else or any other auto was hurt/damaged in his high speed idiocy… And glad they caught who they were looking for. Hope his DV victim is alright. 

    • WSB September 30, 2024 (9:24 pm)
      I haven’t heard of anyone else hurt (will be verifying that with SFD) but at least one other vehicle was reported damaged.

