UPDATE: Rescue response for car-on-side crash at 39th/Raymond

8:47 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the 5900 block of 39th SW [map] for a crash involving a vehicle reported to be on its side. Updates to come.

8:50 PM: The vehicle on its side is said to be a pickup truck that went sideways after hitting a parked vehicle “at high speed,” dispatch has told officers.

8:53 PM: Responders on scene confirm the driver is trapped in the truck and will have to be extricated.

8:57 PM: The driver is reported to be a suspect police were seeking in an earlier domestic-violence incident.

9:07 PM: Firefighters have finished cutting him out of the truck.

9:22 PM: He’ll be taken to Harborview.