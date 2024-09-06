Music, art, ice cream, wine, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Alki’s famous ‘flower houses,’ photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always preview what’s ahead for the coming days and weeks):

SSC GARDEN CENTER: As fall approaches, plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, now until 3 pm. Plus, until 2:30 pm, while you’re there, you can visit The Otter Pup for coffee, ice cream, and other treats!

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

SANISLO ELEMENTARY BACK TO SCHOOL BASH: 5 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), with The Tim Turner Band onstage at 6 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ICE CREAM POP-UP AT OUNCES: Perfect timing for a cool treat! 5:30-8:30 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), Lil’ Dipper pops up with hand-dipped cones.

POTTERS’ NIGHT AT THE CLAY CAULDRON: 6:30-9 pm, guided projects or bring your own, $40; our calendar listing explains how to RSVP. (5214 Delridge Way SW)

AT KENYON HALL: Doors at 7 pm for Mary Flower with Doc Stein and Spud Siegel. Check here for tickets/reservations. (7904 35th SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Amelia Day stops at ESR on her West Coast tour, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

MEET THE ARTIST: Reception for Marci Carlson at Spruce Hill Winery (2960 4th Ave. S., SODO; WSB sponsor), 7 pm. Contact info@sprucehillwinery.com for a reservation!

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

MAKE IT LOUD: Tonight’s bands at Southgate Roller Rink are Mother Root, Contraband Countryband, Guilty Bystander. 9 pm doors, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. (9646 17th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Lady Coco! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

Anything missing? If you have something else to add to our event lists and calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!