Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Common late-summer sight! Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Ready to add something new to your Monday routine? Most of what’s on our list from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar happens weekly!

BABY STORY TIME: Bring little ones up to 2 years old to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), noon-12:30 pm, for story time!

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: The council is back from break and back to the Monday 2 pm discussions of what’s ahead for the week. Here’s the agenda (which explains how to listen in – no comment period at these meetings).

TODDLER DANCE CLASSES BEGIN: First day for various times and locations at local Seattle Parks facilities – see our calendar listing!

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too.

6 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT AFFILIATE MARKETING: Is it right for your business? How do you get it going? Free presentation at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW) tonight with expert Jesse Lakes – details in our calendar listing, including how to RSVP.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Four places to play tonight – music quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: All welcome at free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community hosts meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnam is open – tonight you can listen to live music from The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

SING TONIGHT! 9 pm start for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

If you have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!