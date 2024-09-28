HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Eco-Fair

“All is not lost.” So said Pope Francis in his environmental encyclical Laudato Si, and student projects based on it are part of what you’ll see at this year’s West Seattle Eco-Fair, happening right now in the Our Lady of Guadalupe gym (Walmesley Center, northeast side of 35th/Myrtle). Local sustainability-focused organizations are there to talk with you, too, about actions large and small that you can talk. Some of the participants are already very busy in the community, such as A Cleaner Alki:

And West Seattle Bike Connections:

We published the full list of participants here. Another reason to go: retired TV meteorologist Jeff Renner presents a talk at noon. Till then, learn about everything from throwing away less (WM Northwest and Ridwell have displays) to getting outdoors more. And see what the two parishes presenting the Eco-Fair, OLG and Holy Rosary, are doing:

The Eco-Fair also is mindful of the upcoming election, with a voter-registration opportunity right by the entry doors, and tabling by opponents of I-2117, the November ballot measure that would repeal the state’s Climate Commitment Act.

The Eco-Fair continues until 2 pm today.