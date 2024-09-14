COUNTDOWN: Five days to Taste of West Seattle! Here’s the lineup

Some tickets are still available for the Taste of West Seattle, our area’s premier food fair, supporting the West Seattle Food Bank, this Thursday (September 19). More than two dozen food and beverage providers will be at The Hall at Fauntleroy that night for The Taste, with delicious food and drink for attendees. WSFB’s Robbin Peterson tells us this is the lineup:

A Butter Place

Cactus Restaurants – Alki Beach

Dolcetta Artisan Sweets

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub

Falafel Salam

Fire Tacos & Cantina

Ghostfish Brewing Company

JÃ˜YUS

Margie’s Cafe (at the Center for Active Living)

Mioposto

Mission Cantina

Murder Hornet Hot Sauce

Nola’s Events

On Safari Foods

Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce

Phoenecia

RINGA

Seattle Sorbets

Sopranos Antico Pizza and Pasta

T2 Cellar

The Birdhouse

The Good Society Brewery & Public House

The Locol Kitchen & Bar

Thorntail Hard Agave

Highland Park Corner Store

Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering

Viscon Cellars

West Seattle Grounds

MVP Photo Booth

You get to vote on your favorites. Plus, Robbin adds, “We will have raffles available only for event attendees and one raffle prize is a trip for 2 to Tuscany! Fun games will include ‘Plinko’ for local gift card prizes and ‘Sorry!’ for wine prizes!” Ready to get your ticket(s)? General admission is $75 and gets you in at 6 pm; VIP early admission, 5:30 pm, is $125 (limited number, so if you’re interested, don’t wait). Go here!

WSB is media sponsor – see you there Thursday! The Hall is at 9131 California SW.