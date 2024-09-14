COUNTDOWN: Five days to Taste of West Seattle! Here’s the lineup

Some tickets are still available for the Taste of West Seattle, our area’s premier food fair, supporting the West Seattle Food Bank, this Thursday (September 19). More than two dozen food and beverage providers will be at The Hall at Fauntleroy that night for The Taste, with delicious food and drink for attendees. WSFB’s Robbin Peterson tells us this is the lineup:
A Butter Place
Cactus Restaurants – Alki Beach
Dolcetta Artisan Sweets
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub
Falafel Salam
Fire Tacos & Cantina
Ghostfish Brewing Company
JÃ˜YUS
Margie’s Cafe (at the Center for Active Living)
Mioposto
Mission Cantina
Murder Hornet Hot Sauce
Nola’s Events
On Safari Foods
Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce
Phoenecia
RINGA
Seattle Sorbets
Sopranos Antico Pizza and Pasta
T2 Cellar
The Birdhouse
The Good Society Brewery & Public House
The Locol Kitchen & Bar
Thorntail Hard Agave
Highland Park Corner Store
Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering
Viscon Cellars
West Seattle Grounds
MVP Photo Booth
You get to vote on your favorites. Plus, Robbin adds, “We will have raffles available only for event attendees and one raffle prize is a trip for 2 to Tuscany! Fun games will include ‘Plinko’ for local gift card prizes and ‘Sorry!’ for wine prizes!” Ready to get your ticket(s)? General admission is $75 and gets you in at 6 pm; VIP early admission, 5:30 pm, is $125 (limited number, so if you’re interested, don’t wait). Go here!
WSB is media sponsor – see you there Thursday! The Hall is at 9131 California SW.
