ELECTION 2024: Public Lands Commissioner recount finalized

Final results are in for the one loose end from the August primary – the by-hand recount required for state Commissioner of Public Lands race, because the original count had the second- and third-place candidates only 51 votes apart. Final recount results, certified today, didn’t change the top two – the November 5 election will be between Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler, a former U.S. House Rep. from southwestern Washington, and Democrat Dave Upthegrove, a King County Councilmember from Des Moines. The recount changed the margin between Upthegrove and Republican Sue Kuehl Pederson by only two votes, so they finished 49 votes apart. The Commissioner of Public Lands position is open because two-term incumbent Hilary Franz decided to run for Congress in District 6; she finished that primary in third place. General-election ballots will start arriving in mailboxes around October 18, a little over six weeks away.