CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: No arrest yet in shooting death at Triangle kitchen

(WSB photo, this morning)

Two days after 32-year-old Laupule Talaga was shot and killed, a memorial of flowers and candles sits outside a door at Distinguished Foods, which rented space to his employer, Seattle Soul Kitchen. Police have nothing new to report publicly in their search for the person who entered the building at 4611 36th SW around 4 pm Wednesday and shot Mr. Talaga multiple times.

(WSB photo, Wednesday)

Seattle Soul Kitchen remains closed, but otherwise Distinguished Foods is open, according to a spokesperson for the kitchen-rental business, which sent this statement today:

… Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and friends as they navigate this unimaginable loss. In moments like these, words fall short, but we offer our sincerest condolences and unwavering support to those affected by this senseless act of violence. We are incredibly thankful that no further injuries occurred, and we extend our gratitude to the first responders and community members who acted swiftly in the face of tragedy. The safety and well-being of our community are our highest priorities, and we stand with West Seattle as we collectively heal from this event.

To that last point, we asked if any security measures were planned; the spokesperson replied, “We are actively evaluating measures to enhance the safety of the building. This was a targeted incident, and while we continue to prioritize the safety of our tenants, customers, and employees, it appears there was little we could have done to prevent it.”

Seattle Soul Kitchen said via social media that Mr. Talaga was a father of three, and pleaded, “We call for peace in our streets and an end to the violence. It’s time to heal, time to put down the guns, time to live for our family and friends.” We asked Distinguished Foods if they knew of any crowdfunding to help the victim’s family; so far, no.