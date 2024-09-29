BIZNOTES: Reopening; listing; featuring

Three biznotes tonight:

REOPENING: Azuma Sushi (4533 California SW) reopened Saturday in The Junction, as its now-retired founders said it would, when they announced they were selling it to a longtime employee. The restaurant is now offering dine-in service, for the first time since pre-pandemic. It continues to be open Mondays through Saturdays.

LISTING: When we reported the sale of 2358 California SW – the commercial building formerly owned by Wells Fargo, which closed its branch there back in March – we noted that it was expected to stay as-is rather than being redeveloped, at least in the short run. Now we have confirmation – leasing broker Jason Miller, first VP at Kidder Mathews, tells WSB that the ex-bank space is now officially listed (here’s the flyer) and that they’re seeking a “long-term tenant.”

FEATURING: Every month, HomeStreet Bank in The Junction (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) features a local business or nonprofit, and ends the month with a drawing that bank visitors entered. This month, HomeStreet has been featuring Northwest Art and Frame, and Dan Reiner – who’s owned the shop for 50+ years! – visited this past week for the drawing, giving away a $100 gift certificate to his shop:

The October spotlight at HomeStreet will shine on youth-soccer organization Highline Premier FC. Stop by during bank hours to enter the monthly drawing!