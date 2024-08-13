BIZNOTE: Emerald Water Anglers lands new location

(Photo via Instagram)

A decade after opening his fly-fishing-and-more-for-outdoors shop at 42nd/Oregon, Dave McCoy has landed a new, more-visible location for Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor). But he’s staying in The Junction – Emerald Water Anglers’ new home will be the former Bin 41 space at 4707 California SW. He’s doing extensive work on the space right now (photo above), planning to be open there in late September. Though the EWA store dates back to 2014, Dave’s business, with guide services as well as full-service fly-fishing outfitting, started long before that, in 1999. EWA also offers classes and hosts events including book launches and film screening, along with selling fishing gear and outdoor apparel. So look for all that in the new space this fall; meantime, you can still visit EWA’s original location at 4502 42nd SW (which is now officially up for lease).