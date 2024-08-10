YOU CAN HELP: Westside Neighbors Shelter’s midsummer restock request

When we were in The Triangle earlier, we stopped next door to check on the Westside Neighbors Shelter, currently open as a morning “warmup center.” Manager Keith Hughes was in fact assembling a “midsummer restock” list of items that are running short and subsequently sent it to us:
Coffee Mate powdered creamer
Instant Oatmeal Packets
Instant Hot Chocolate Packets
Pop-top canned soups
Beef Stew and Chili
Pancake syrup, jelly
Top Ramen, Cup o’ Noodles
Thank you all very much for continuing to support those in need.
The shelter at 3618 SW Alaska – the building that also houses the West Seattle Veteran Center and American Legion Post 160 – remains powered by donations and volunteers. If you can donate any of the aforementioned items, Keith says the best time to drop them off is 8 am-11 am seven days a week.
| 0 COMMENTS