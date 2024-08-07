WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: ‘Heat Advisory’ alert for next two days

(Monday sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)
The weather pendulum swings again. On Tuesday our high temperature was nine degrees below normal for that date; now the National Weather Service says abnormally hot weather is on the way. It’s issued a “Heat Advisory” alert for noon Thursday through 9 pm Friday, with these details:
Hot conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s expected. This will pose a moderate to isolated major risk of heat-related illness. … Heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. … Areas of elevated smoke and haze are expected to move over western Washington Thursday and Friday. This could result in slightly lower temperatures than forecast.
