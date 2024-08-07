West Seattle, Washington

07 Wednesday

72℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: ‘Heat Advisory’ alert for next two days

August 7, 2024 3:55 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

(Monday sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

The weather pendulum swings again. On Tuesday our high temperature was nine degrees below normal for that date; now the National Weather Service says abnormally hot weather is on the way. It’s issued a “Heat Advisory” alert for noon Thursday through 9 pm Friday, with these details:

Hot conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s expected. This will pose a moderate to isolated major risk of heat-related illness. … Heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. … Areas of elevated smoke and haze are expected to move over western Washington Thursday and Friday. This could result in slightly lower temperatures than forecast.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: 'Heat Advisory' alert for next two days"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.