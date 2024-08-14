TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, August 14.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL

Today Summit Atlas, the charter middle/high school at 35th/Roxbury, becomes the first West Seattle school to start 2024-2025 classes.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast: Cloudy, then clearing, high in the low 70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:04 am, while sunset will be at 8:22 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule for both routes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT CLOSURES

See the schedule here for this week’s planned closures for the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project, and remember it’s always subject to last-minute change.

Scheduled tonight: 7 pm-6 am, eastbound left lanes closed, exits to 99, 1st, 4th open.

OTHER ROAD WORK NOTES

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, at least into early 2025. Lane closures have begun on the top deck too.

*The East Marginal Way S. project continues, with a temporary routing change for bicycle riders starting this week:

People biking will be routed onto the street of E Marginal Way S in temporary protected bike lanes from S Spokane St to north of the Terminal 30 parking lot at approximately S Stacy St. At the T30 parking lot / S Stacy St, people will be routed back into the existing bike lanes and sidewalk on the west side of the street. Please note that the T30 parking lot is south of the main T30 entrance.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch. Watch for no-parking zones and steel plates, plus flaggers.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!