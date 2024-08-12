SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT: See this week’s closure schedule as resurfacing project continues

(SDOT traffic-cam view of work zone, looking west toward West Seattle Bridge, on Sunday)

As noted in our morning traffic roundup, we asked SDOT for this week’s schedule of which lanes will be closed and when, as the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project continues. Here’s what they’ve provided – with the caveat that it’s always possible there’ll be a last-minute change:

7 PM, Aug 12 (Mon Night, tonight) to 6 AM, Aug 13

Eastbound Left Lanes closed

Eastbound ramp to SR 99 open – 1st Ave & 4th Ave ramps open 7 PM, Aug 13 (Tue Night) to 6 AM, Aug 14

Eastbound Left Lanes closed

Eastbound ramp to SR 99 open – 1st Ave & 4th Ave ramps open 7 PM, Aug 14 (Wed Night) to 6 AM, Aug 15

Eastbound Left Lanes closed

Eastbound ramp to SR 99 open – 1st Ave & 4th Ave ramps open 7 PM, Aug 15 (Thur Night) to 6 AM, Aug 16

Eastbound Left Lanes closed

Eastbound ramp to SR 99 open – 1st Ave & 4th Ave ramps open 7 PM-10 PM, Fri Aug 16

Eastbound Two Left Lanes closed

Eastbound ramp to SR 99 open – 1st Ave & 4th Ave ramps open 10 PM, Aug 16 (Fri Night) to 5 AM, Aug 19 (next Monday_

All Eastbound Lanes closed

Westbound Single Left Lane closed

1st Ave ramp open – 4th Ave ramp open

Eastbound ramp to SR 99 open

Northbound 1-5 off ramp to westbound Spokane Viaduct closed; ramp to Lower Spokane Street remains open

This week’s schedule is also now on the project website.