SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT: See this week’s closure schedule as resurfacing project continues

(SDOT traffic-cam view of work zone, looking west toward West Seattle Bridge, on Sunday)
As noted in our morning traffic roundup, we asked SDOT for this week’s schedule of which lanes will be closed and when, as the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project continues. Here’s what they’ve provided – with the caveat that it’s always possible there’ll be a last-minute change:
7 PM, Aug 12 (Mon Night, tonight) to 6 AM, Aug 13
Eastbound Left Lanes closed
Eastbound ramp to SR 99 open – 1st Ave & 4th Ave ramps open
7 PM, Aug 13 (Tue Night) to 6 AM, Aug 14
Eastbound Left Lanes closed
Eastbound ramp to SR 99 open – 1st Ave & 4th Ave ramps open
7 PM, Aug 14 (Wed Night) to 6 AM, Aug 15
Eastbound Left Lanes closed
Eastbound ramp to SR 99 open – 1st Ave & 4th Ave ramps open
7 PM, Aug 15 (Thur Night) to 6 AM, Aug 16
Eastbound Left Lanes closed
Eastbound ramp to SR 99 open – 1st Ave & 4th Ave ramps open
7 PM-10 PM, Fri Aug 16
Eastbound Two Left Lanes closed
Eastbound ramp to SR 99 open – 1st Ave & 4th Ave ramps open
10 PM, Aug 16 (Fri Night) to 5 AM, Aug 19 (next Monday_
All Eastbound Lanes closed
Westbound Single Left Lane closed
1st Ave ramp open – 4th Ave ramp open
Eastbound ramp to SR 99 open
Northbound 1-5 off ramp to westbound Spokane Viaduct closed; ramp to Lower Spokane Street remains open
This week’s schedule is also now on the project website.
