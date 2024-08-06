TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday notes, with reduced Water Taxi service and updated Spokane St. Viaduct plan

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, August 6.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Becoming sunny, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:54 am, while sunset will be at 8:35 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES, WITH REDUCED WATER TAXI SERVICE

Water Taxi today – With two boats out, Metro is planning a “hybrid” schedule today so that one boat (M/V Doc Maynard) can serve both West Seattle and Vashon Island. See that schedule here.

Metro buses – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.

EASTBOUND SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT’S NEWEST CLOSURE SCHEDULE

*The Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project continues. Here’s the newest closure schedule, including some eastbound lane closures tonight (and the entire eastbound direction closes again next weekend).

OTHER ROAD WORK NOTES

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, at least into early 2025. Lane closures have begun on the top deck too. But SDOT now says it will NOT have weekend closures of the entire bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.

TONIGHT – NIGHT OUT ALERT

*If you’re out tonight – be mindful of side-street closures for Night Out block parties.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (West Seattle Bridge cameras are back but some others remain out)

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!