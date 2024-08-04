TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct reopens early

Though this weekend’s work was scheduled until 5 am tomorrow, a check of the live traffic cameras shows the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct (left side of the image) has reopened to traffic, so if you have to head outbound overnight, you can take the high bridge all the way to I-5. Reminder that so far, this is the schedule for the week ahead:

TUESDAY NIGHT (AUGUST 6) – one or two eastbound lanes closed, 7 pm-6 am

WEDNESDAY NIGHT (AUGUST 7) – full eastbound closure, 7 pm-6 am

THURSDAY NIGHT (AUGUST 8) – full eastbound closure, 7 pm-6 am

FRIDAY NIGHT TO MONDAY MORNING (AUGUST 9-12) – full eastbound closure, 10 pm Friday to 5 am Monday

Along with overnight weeknight closures beyond that, the weekend-closure schedule announced earlier in July (and subject to change) includes: