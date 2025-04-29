Low-low tide, Pope memorial, trivia, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Bucky Hayes-McQueen)

Here’s our list for your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if you’re a first-time participant.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), with two members reporting back on their recent visit to the club’s service project in Costa Rica.

BELGIAN BEER WEEK: Actually longer than a week at The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), open noon-10 pm today, with the spotlight on Belgian “and Belgian-inspired” beverages.

LOW-LOW TIDE: All the way out to -3.4 feet at 12:41 pm (here’s the tide chart).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email co*****@******ld.net.)

SPORTS: No local high-school teams playing on local fields today.

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), volunteers are available to help K-12 students with their homework.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

MEMORIAL MASS FOR POPE FRANCIS: West Seattle Catholics will gather at 6 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe (7100 35th SW).

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: Later sunsets bring more time for evening runs – tonight at 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has details on signing up before you go.

BINGO X 2: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW) … Talarico’s Pizzeria also offers 8 pm bingo (4718 California SW).

TRIVIA X 6: Five trivia options tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) … and Trivia Tuesdays at Christos on Alki, 7:15 pm (2508 Alki SW – last one of the season).

Hosting an event, class, performance, gathering, etc.? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar, from which we draw our daily lists too – just email info to we*************@***il.com – thank you!