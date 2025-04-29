Celebration of Life planned May 15 for James C. Hanson, 1930-2025

Family and friends will gather May 15 to remember James Hanson, and are sharing this remembrance with his community:

In Loving Memory of

James Carroll Hanson

July 21, 1930 – April 12, 2025

James Carroll Hanson, born in Bismarck, North Dakota, passed away on April 12, 2025. He was raised on a farm, where he developed a strong work ethic that guided him throughout his life.

On September 26, 1953, James married the love of his life, Betty Wentz. Together, they shared 72 wonderful years of marriage.

In 1955, James moved to Seattle with his family and began a career with Boeing.

James was a skilled woodworker who took great pride in creating keepsake items for his family and friends. His craftsmanship and creativity touched the lives of many.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Hanson, and their children: Jaye (Kevin), Wendy (Matt), Kevin (Lina), and Kristi (Frank); eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

James will be lovingly remembered for his gentle spirit, his kindness, his devotion to family, and the beautiful legacy he crafted with his own hands.

Celebration of life will be May 15th, 2-4 pm, at Holiday Bridge Park Retirement Community.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Seattle Children’s Hospital.