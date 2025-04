If you need to visit a Seattle Public Library branch in person, today and tomorrow are good days to do it, as SPL is closing its locations on Thursday (May 1) for a staff in-service day. SPL does this annually “for systemwide staff training and team-building.” Its announcement notes, “All location book drops will remain open, so feel free to drop off your materials. No Library materials will be due on that day.”

(All SPL locations and hours are listed/mapped here.)