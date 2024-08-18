West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash response blocks West Marginal Way SW

August 18, 2024 12:18 am
12:18 AM: Police are closing West Marginal Way at the scene of what’s reported as a one-vehicle crash. The driver is said to have hit a pole and been ejected from the vehicle “near the railroad tracks” in the 4500 block of West Marginal. SFD medics are treating him now for what are reported to be significant injuries.

12:26 AM: This is a short distance north of the Duwamish Longhouse. According to the plate information discussed over the air, the car is a 1991 Honda Civic. The driver is described as in his 30s. What police have reported finding at the scene indicates speed and alcohol likely factored into the crash.

