Not a trivial matter: 2024 West Seattle Trivia Championship open to more hosts/teams!

Trivia is big in West Seattle. Every week we feature a dozen or so regular events in our calendar and daily highlights list. So what happens when the various venues’ regulars go head to head? That’s what the West Seattle Trivia Championship is about – and we were asked to share this call for hosts/teams to sign up:

Last year, players from around West Seattle participated in the first annual peninsula-wide trivia championship. As co-host of the 2023 championship and host of the winning team, The Good Society and host Will Drewry have been putting together the 2024 Trivia Championship! Last year was a huge success, and last year’s winners look forward to taking on all contenders. If your team is interested in participating in this year’s event, talk to your local trivia host and have them message Will (willdrewry@gmail.com) to sign up!