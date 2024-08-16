More speed cushions and other Safe Routes to School plans for West Seattle

More speed cushions are in the works for West Seattle, and this time they’re not at the beach. SDOT sent us a list of projects they plan to build by year’s end as part of the Safe Routes to School program, aimed at making it “easier for students to walk and bike to school.” The descriptions are from SDOT:

SW TRENTON TRAFFIC CALMING

To support Chief Sealth International High School and Denny International Middle School students, we’ll install traffic calming on SW Trenton St between 25th and 29th. It will include “speed cushions” and “paint and post” bulbs to improve the visibility of the crossing at Trenton/26th – next to Westwood Village.

Last year, SDOT installed an all-way stop at 25th/Trenton, followed by speed cushions in the CSIHS vicinity on SW Thistle.

DECORATIVE CROSSWALK AND ALL-WAY STOP AT DENNY IMS

Denny students held a design contest for a decorative Community Crosswalk in front of their school on Kenyon. The crosswalk marks the central entrance to the school and will be installed with an all-way stop.

PERMANENT ‘SCHOOL STREET’ ON GENESEE HILL

We’re making the Genesee Hill Elementary School Street permanent. Both entrances to the School Street will feature more durable signage, painted curb bulbs, and art. Genesee Hill students designed the pavement art that crews will install on SW Dakota St to support a safe and welcoming school environment.

23RD SW WALKWAY

Connecting between Louisa Boren STEM K-8 and the newly redeveloped Delridge Wetland Park, we’re installing a walkway with a planter strip and trees on the west side of 23rd Ave SW.

SDOT’s website lists a few other Safe Routes to School plans for West Seattle but notes they’re “paused pending funding.”