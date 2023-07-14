West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle’s next new speed humps

July 14, 2023 11:47 am
While traveling on SW Thistle between 35th and Delridge this week, we noticed three sets of markings that appeared to outline future speed humps. So we asked SDOT whether this was a continuation of the Westwood-area work that so far has included a new four-way stop at 25th/Trenton. Spokesperson Ethan Bergerson says this is specifically tied to safety for Chief Sealth International High School and Denny International Middle School, and that the markings we saw on SW Thistle won’t be the only ones added – they’re planning four on Thistle as well as others on 26th, 27th, and Kenyon, as shown on this map:

That’s from Denny_ChiefSealth_TrafficCalming_Postcard (002) (2) that Bergerson says SDOT sent to residents nearby. As it notes, the ones for SW Thistle are actually speed cushions – the difference is explained as “Speed cushions are like speed humps but have breaks that allow emergency vehicles to pass through them without slowing down.” No installation timeline yet.

  • West Seattle Elementary Parent July 14, 2023 (11:58 am)
    WS blog is there someone at SDOT we can check in on plans for speed humps on 31st between Myrtle and Holly? That is the street WS Elementary is on and they’re returning in the fall post construction. Huge safety concern about the speeding on that street for these little kids! 

    • WSB July 14, 2023 (12:00 pm)
      Search for the Safe Routes to School contact. I can put it on our list but realistically I can’t ask before Monday.

