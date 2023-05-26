West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: New all-way stop near Westwood Village

May 26, 2023 5:37 pm
Thanks for all the tips! Multiple emails alerted us to the new all-way stop configuration for 25th/Trenton, with marked crosswalks, on the northeast edge of Westwood Village. We asked SDOT about it; their reply: “This is a new all-way stop. The goal is to improve safety for everyone but especially pedestrians. There are a relatively large number of pedestrians crossing, including high school and middle school students. The new stop signs will also help transit make the left turn from Trenton to 25th.” It’s been five years since pathway improvements were built just north of the intersection.

  • Jeepney May 26, 2023 (5:48 pm)
    While I applaud the implementation of this four way stop, my kiddo and many others actually cross Trenton about 200 yards to the west.  I do like this 4 way stop, because many people turning from 25th onto Trenton aren’t very careful.

  • MacJ May 26, 2023 (5:56 pm)
    A driver hit my wife in that intersection 7 years ago as she was driving home from a late shift, totaling our car, though thankfully she wasn’t hurt. Hopefully this can help dial back some of the awful driver behavior on Trenton. Then again, I’m seeing drivers ignoring stop signs constantly these days, so we’ll see how much good it does.

  • Scubafrog May 26, 2023 (6:42 pm)
    This is great!

