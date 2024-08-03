HAPPENING NOW: Big Blue Truck’s first day back in West Seattle

As previewed here last month, The Big Blue Truck (WSB sponsor) is back in West Seattle. The Northwest Center‘s donation dropoffs have resumed after a four-year hiatus, and every weekend you’ll be able to bring these items to its Junction location:

*Gently used clothing

*Shoes

*Books

*Textiles – including towels and sheets

*Small household items

(Here’s a detailed list.) Starting today, you can find the truck in the WaFd Bank lot at 4102 California SW, 9 am-5 pm Saturdays and Sundays. The organization explains, “Big Blue Truck sells donations of gently used clothing, textiles, and shoes to partner Value Village, using the proceeds to support Northwest Center programs and services for children and adults with disabilities.”