COMEBACK! Northwest Center’s Big Blue Truck finally returning to West Seattle for dropoff donations

(WSB file photo)

A long-awaited post-pandemic comeback is finally about to happen: Northwest Center is resuming regular Big Blue Truck visits to West Seattle for donation dropoffs, Here’s the announcement:

Big Blue Truck, a division of Seattle nonprofit Northwest Center, is excited to announce the opening of a new donation site in West Seattle. Beginning Saturday, August 3, 2024, community members can donate gently used clothing, textiles, and small household goods at WaFd, 4102 California Ave SW.

The donation site will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

“We are thrilled to return to West Seattle! The Big Blue Truck was a popular donation site in the heart of West Seattle until Covid forced its closure in 2020. Now West Seattleites once again have a convenient weekend drop-off location just steps from the heart of Alaska Junction,” said Michael Scalzo, SVP of Operations at Big Blue Truck.

“We are passionate about collecting our community’s gently used clothing items to support children and adults with disabilities. We believe being back in West Seattle will have both a sustainable and mission-led impact on the community for generations to come. A big thank you to our partners WaFd, Value Village, and PrintItForward.net for being instrumental in our return to West Seattle!” said Tess Connor, Chief Growth & Operating Officer at Northwest Center.

Donations made to Big Blue Truck support Northwest Center’s education and employment programs for children and adults with disabilities. By donating, residents not only help children and adults with disabilities but also promote environmental sustainability through recycling and reusing goods.

Big Blue Truck welcomes donations of:

Gently used clothing

Shoes

Books

Textiles- including towels and sheets

Small household items

For more information about what to donate or the work Big Blue Truck supports, please visit our website at BigBlueTruck.org or email marketing@nwcenter.org Join us in making a difference in West Seattle – every donation counts!