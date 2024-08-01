West Seattle, Washington

From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: Blue Angels’ practice = other aircraft noise over West Seattle

August 1, 2024 12:14 pm
 |   Blue Angels | West Seattle news

As mentioned in our daily event list, this is the biggest practice day for the Blue Angels before their Seafair shows the next few days. In West Seattle – particularly the south end – that means other aircraft noise too, as SEA takeoff patterns are temporarily changed while the Blue Angels are up. They’re scheduled to fly most of the time between now and around 3:15 pm; then for each of the next three days, one show starting around 3:45 pm. (Those times, courtesy of the Museum of Flight‘s Jet Blast Bash page, are subject to change.)

