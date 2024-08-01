Glass float hunt, Summer Scramble, Admiral Music in the Parks, book launch, comedy, more for your West Seattle Thursday

Two “hunts” start our list of what’s happening for the rest of your Thursday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GLASS FLOAT HUNT: The West Seattle Junction Association and WS Chamber of Commerce are presenting this again, and today’s the first day:

Get ready for a thrilling treasure hunt across West Seattle! Today, the search begins for stunning glass floats crafted by Avalon Glassworks. For two whole weeks, from August 1st to August 15th, these beautiful floats will be hidden all over our community, and it’s up to you to find them! Grab your map, put on your thinking cap, and prepare for adventure! Floats will be hidden on multiple, staggered days, so keep your eyes peeled and revisit your favorite spots. A total of 100 dazzling floats, in gorgeous green and blue hues inspired by our local waters and scenery, are up for grabs! For clues and updates, follow the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce on Instagram. Each float will come with a sponsor tag and QR code — scan it to log your find, and see your name and float on our Instagram feeds! Don’t be fooled—if you find a float in one spot, there might be more nearby.

SUMMER SCRAMBLE: This four-day West Seattle scavenger hunt also starts today! Solve the clues, win a treasure chest – as explained here.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: If you need plants, the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE: They’ll be up multiple times today, starting around 11 am – see the schedule on the Museum of Flight‘s website.

NAVIGATING MEDICARE: 11 am at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), a local expert offers a presentation to help you understand your options.

SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open every day through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm, free.

COLMAN POOL: You can swim today in this outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the 7-day-a-week wading pool is open today noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

DELRIDGE & HIAWATHA WADING POOLS: These two part-time wading pools are also open today, noon-5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW and 2700 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Food too – stop by to sip and nosh!

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at what’s now the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Birrieria Pepe El Toro.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park – details in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run.

‘THE VOICE INSIDE‘: Free mental-health documentary screening presented by Transitional Resources, 6:30 pm at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), with Q&A – details and RSVP link in our calendar listing.

BOOK LAUNCH: As previewed here, West Seattle writer Steve Duda‘s first book “River Songs” is out, and his launch party is at 6:30 pm at Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) – Q&A, food, drink, fun.

ADMIRAL MUSIC IN THE PARKS: Third and last of this year’s three free outdoor concerts presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, 6:30 pm, this time at Hamilton Viewpoint Park (1120 California SW), featuring The ABBAgraphs. Bring your own chair/blanket.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

COMEDY: 8 pm “Jokes at The Junction” at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW) – get your ticket(s) here!

