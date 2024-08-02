West Seattle, Washington

02 Friday

82℉

FOLLOWUP: Heavy equipment arrives for long-planned work at Morgan Junction Park expansion site

August 2, 2024 5:43 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Environment | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

Not far from where one years-delayed Seattle Parks project is finally wrapping up, another is about to start its next phase. Morgan Community Association president Deb Barker sent the photo of heavy equipment and a portable toilet in place at the Morgan Junction Park expansion site, just north of the park in the 6300-6400 block of California SW. Parks announced at MoCA’s meeting two weeks ago that soil-cleanup work at the site is scheduled to start next Thursday (August 8). Once 15 feet of soil is dug up, taken away, replaced, and hydroseeded – expected to take about eight weeks – the site will be interim open space before park construction, currently planned for next year. Ten years have passed since the city bought the site for just under $1.9 million; it’s been “landbanked” ever since.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Heavy equipment arrives for long-planned work at Morgan Junction Park expansion site"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.