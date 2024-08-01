FOLLOWUP: After 2,577 days, Lincoln Park South Play Area is a few more days away from reopening, Parks says

Last estimate from Seattle Parks on the completion of Lincoln Park South Play Area construction, seven years after safety concerns closed the old play structure, was a reiteration of “July.” July is now over, so we went to the park this morning, and noted that fencing is still up and the play area appears to have a few finishing touches left (our photos were taken looking over the fence):

So we then pinged Parks. Their update: “Final inspections took place Wednesday 7/31 and the contractor is addressing items that need to be corrected through the end of this week. The fence will be removed by this weekend.” You can browse our past coverage of the project here. The marine theme for the new play area was chosen with community participation in 2018.