Flutes in the Forest, coffeehouse comedy, backpack giveaway, outdoor Shakespeare, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Hosta blooms, photographed by Arlene Rubin)

Here’s our Friday highlight list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am until 3 pm. Plus, until 2:30 pm, while you’re there, you can visit The Otter Pup for coffee, ice cream, and other treats!

LOCAL HAMS TALK WITH ISS ASTRONAUT: As previewed here, West Seattle Amateur Radio Club members are at the Pacific Science Center downtown this morning for a special event culminating in radio contact with ISS astronaut Dr. Jeanette J. Epps. Science Center visitors are welcome to attend, starting at 10:15 (the radio window is after 11 am). A livestream is planned too – links are in our preview.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. Free! (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS: Open today – Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm; Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW – last day of the season for this pool) and Hiawatha (second-to-last day, 2700 California SW), noon-5:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL: You can swim today in the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

BACKPACKS FOR KIDS: Backpacks, school supplies, barbecue, all free at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle), 3-6 pm, presented by 1World1Sky and partners.

FLUTES IN THE FOREST: That video clip is a preview of what you’ll see and hear for free at 3 pm in

Schmitz Preserve Park (5551 SW Admiral Way) during this flute duo’s only park performance this season! Details in our calendar listing.

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

AT KENYON HALL: Monthly singer/songwriter incubator open mic at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), doors open at 6 for sign-ups, music starts at 6:30 pm, more info in our calendar listing.

COMEDY AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Midnight Mystery Theater at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage presents “Henry VI parts 2 & 3” at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), 7 pm, free.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

SUMMER SUNSET SOUND BATH: 7:30 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), $38 – tickets and info here.

AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Bent Not Broken & Five Shots Gone, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Lady Coco! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

YOU SKATE, THEY PLAY: Rat City Recon presents “Make It Loud!” at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), roller skating to live bands, featuring Colony Drop, I AM The Intimidator, Distest. 9 pm. $18 cover, $5 skate.

What are we missing? If you have something else to add to our event lists and calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!