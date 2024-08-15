FOLLOWUP: Local hams get ready to reach for the stars, and you’re invited to watch and/or listen

(WSB photo, June)

That’s Chloe Bolduc, who we told you about in our coverage of local amateur-radio operators’ – aka hams – Field Day at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge back in June. She was working on a project to communicate with the International Space Station. Tomorrow’s the big day – and you’re invited, though it’s happening off-peninsula, at the Pacific Science Center downtown (200 2nd Ave. N.) The West Seattle Amateur Radio Club will be there setting up equipment in advance of the doors to the event venue opening at 10:15 am (the Science Center opens at 10). Before the contact window, event participants will be giving short presentations on emergency communications and on the ISS; then a video introduction is planned for astronaut Dr. Jeanette J. Epps, who’s been aboard the ISS as a flight engineer since March and is an amateur-operator herself. The contact is scheduled for 11:15-11:25 am, with a Q&A panel to follow. If you can’t make it to the Pacific Science Center (which charges an admission fee), the event also will be livestreamed – here and here – and amateur-radio operators can listen in, during the 10-minute contact window, at 145.800MHz.