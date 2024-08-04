Did you hear it too? Extra-loud West Seattle flyover wasn’t the Blue Angels

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels get most of the rap for Seafair airshow noise – but if you heard fighter-jet noise in the 1 pm hour this weekend, that wasn’t them. Today, we received multiple reports of an extremely loud, low West Seattle flyover in the early afternoon, beyond what we usually hear from readers. This report is from MB:

I’d like to share this with the WS community.

As a 20yr resident of WS, I’ve heard the Blue Angels practice and perform over our neighborhood literally dozens of times. Their flyovers over are often enjoyable, if temporarily noisy.

But today about 1 pm, as I was walking to the Farmers Market with my daughter and our dog, I experienced the lowest, loudest and most painful flyover I have ever encountered. It was by far the most painful sound I have experienced in my life.

As a professional audio engineer, I can say with certainty that the loudness was at least 140db at our location near Holy Rosary — well above the pain threshold of 125db, and into the range that causes immediate hearing loss.

My ears are still ringing loudly, a certain sign of hearing loss. Since I make my living by listening, this is especially worrying to me. Right now, I am unable to work. Hopefully the ringing will be better tomorrow (but the hearing loss is already permanent and irreversible, unfortunately that’s how it works).

It’s difficult to understand why any plane would ever be allowed to fly so low over a densely populated area. Children were scared, animals were terrified, car alarms were triggered.

Even for people who are not audio professionals, it is not reasonable to ask an entire neighborhood to risk hearing loss for the sake of someone else’s entertainment miles away.