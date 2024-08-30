COUNTDOWN: Less than 3 weeks until Taste of West Seattle – plus, chance to win a ticket Saturday

Got your ticket(s) for the Taste of West Seattle? The peninsula’s premier food fair – a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank – is now less than three weeks away, on Thursday, September 19th.

More than 30 food and beverage purveyors will be at The Hall at Fauntleroy that night for this event – with tastes and sips to delight you. Once you’re in, you’re in – it’s not a “one ticket, one taste” type of event (but it’s 21+). General admission is $75 and gets you in at 6 pm; VIP early admission, 5:30 pm, is $125. Along with selling tickets, WSFB has been giving away a few of these coveted tickets, including a drawing today at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor), which has been showcasing WSFB all month:

(WSFB’s Whit and Patti, HomeStreet’s Gus and Andrew)

We’re told you can also enter a drawing tomorrow at Alki Beach Pride (12-9 pm at the beach and in the street) – just look for the WSFB booth. But however you get your ticket, don’t procrastinate – The Taste usually sells out. Here’s where to find out more.

P.S. Attendees get to vote, too, choosing the best taste or sip in multiple categories. (WSB is media sponsor – see you there September 19th! The Hall is at 9131 California SW.)