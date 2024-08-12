CONGRATULATIONS! AAUW scholarship for student from West Seattle

Congratulations to a West Seattleite just announced as a scholarship honoree by the Seattle chapter of AAUW – here’s the announcement they asked us to share with you:

Hannah Kelly, a resident of West Seattle, has been awarded a $7,000 scholarship by AAUW Seattle. She is a senior at Western Washington University majoring in psychology with a minor in disability studies. Hannah aspires to work as an occupational therapist for children with special needs. She says that occupational therapy bridges her love of psychology with teaching practical skills. For several years in high school she was a mentor with Athletes for Kids, where she worked with special-needs children. In college she serves on the support staff for Western’s Disability Access Center.

Each year AAUW Seattle offers up to three scholarships to full-time undergraduate students who attend a public WA college/university and show evidence of financial need. Applicants must have graduated from a high school in King County. AAUW Seattle Branch is one of over 1,000 local affiliate branches of the national AAUW organization. AAUW Seattle’s mission is “to advance gender equity through research, education, and advocacy.”

To learn more about AAUW Seattle, visit aauw-seattle.org. To learn more about our scholarships, visit aauw-seattle.org/what-we-do/college-scholarships.