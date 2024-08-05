BLUE VIEWS: Angels have left town. Four West Seattleites’ unique images from their visit

The Blue Angels left Seattle just after 10 am today. Before we all forget about them for another 11 1/2 months, we have some images to share courtesy of West Seattle photographers. First, from Kevin Freitas:

He describes these images as “stacked frame”:

Meantime, Joe Cruse shared this edited video compilation – with on-screen commentary – of the view “from a West Seattle deck”:



Monica Zaborac photographed the Angels while looking toward West Seattle, from Queen Anne:

And Greg Snyder shows us the support aircraft “Fat Albert” against the downtown skyline:

According to their schedule, they’re in Chicago next weekend; next year, the Seafair shows are August 1-3.