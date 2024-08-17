Another West Seattle beach driftwood fire

Thanks to the texters who sent photos and reports of another beach driftwood fire, this time early this morning on the north beach at Lincoln Park;

The first photo was from someone who said SFD had been called; the second, from someone who wrote, “Another log burning in Lincoln Park, just south of Lowman. We put sand on it, though it’s still smoking slightly. Someone is clearly setting these and just wondering if SFD is looking into it before it causes too much damage.” We’re not seeing any police call logged for today’s fire; we asked SFD about their response, just before 6 am, but they tell us only that their firefighters “extinguished a tree stump that was smoldering.” Previously we’ve reported on fires at Lowman Beach and at Weather Watch Park.