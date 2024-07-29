Another driftwood fire at a West Seattle beach

A texter sent that photo today of charred driftwood at Weather Watch Park, to which the fire-call log indicates SFD was summoned multiple times on Sunday. The first was for this (thanks to John-Michael for the early-morning photo):

The subsequent calls were from people concerned that the burned logs were still smoldering, SFD says; the texter says that was still continuing at sunset. This comes a month after a fire burned driftwood “forts” at Lowman Beach, also very early in the morning. So far, though, SFD’s investigator hasn’t been brought into it.